You can be a millionaire if you have this old 2 rupee coin

New Delhi: You can be a millionaire if you have an old 2-rupee coin. This two-rupee coin was created in 1994. The Indian flag is seen on the reverse of this coin.

The online website, Quikr has set the price of these rare coins at Rs 5 lakh. A one rupee silver coin having Queen Victoria’s image is priced at Rs 2 lakh. The one-rupee British currency of George V King Emperor 1918 has also been valued at Rs 9 lakh.

Know how to sell old coins:

Step 1: Register on an online classifieds platform such as Quikr

Step 2: Create your login ID and password.

Step 3: Create an online listing for your online coin and upload a photo of the coins. Also enter details such as how old is the coins and what makes it worthy enough.

Step 4: Interested buyers will contact you and then negotiate with them.