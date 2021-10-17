16-year-old girl killed by leopard in front of her father in MP

Seoni: A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard on Saturday afternoon, in the forest in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred under the Kanhiwada forest area near Pandiwada village, when a girl named Ravina, along with her father went to the forest area for grazing cattle.

Forest Ranger Yogesh Patel said that the girl, Ravina Yadav, and her father had entered the deep forest, nearly 3-km from the mainland, for grazing the cattle when the leopard attacked the teenager from behind and grabbed her neck. Ravina’s father tried to rescue his daughter by hitting the leopard with sticks but the animal attacked him too. As people from the locality came around, the leopard fled into the forest leaving behind the body of the girl in the area.

Also read: 2 Bihar workers shot dead in J&K, one injured

Mr Patel added that the forest department has provided immediate financial assistance of ? 10,000, and a compensation of Rs four lakh, to the family of the deceased girl. Another forest official said that a cage has been set up in the area to catch the leopard.