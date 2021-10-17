3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in UP; Youth arrested

Fatehpur: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by a youth in a village under Khaga Kotwali police station area, Uttar Pradesh. The boy, a native of Kaushambi district, was arrested on Saturday and was sent on 14 days judicial custody by the court.

The girl, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was found dead on Friday evening, in a rented room of the suspect, living in the neighbourhood, Police officials said, it prima facie appears that the young man had murdered the child after raping her and kept her body hidden under a quilt in his room.

The SHO in-charge of Khaga Kotwali, Santosh Kumar Sharma said that the girl was playing in front of her house when the youth took her with him and allegedly raped and later strangled her to death. He added that the arrested youth has confessed to the crime.