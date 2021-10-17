Actor playing Dashrath in Ramlila dies while calling out Lord Ram’s name

Lucknow: In a Ramlila performance, the 62-year-old actor who was portraying Lord Ram’s father King Dashrath died on stage, according to officials.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Hasanpur village in Afzalgarh, about 65 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.

The actor, Rajendra Singh, suffered a heart attack while he was calling out Ram’s name in a scene in which he is leaving for exile, according to officials. He had already died by the time his co-actors tried to pick him up, they said.

Dashrath’s role has been played by Singh for the past 20 years.