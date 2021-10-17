All possible help will be provided to people affected by heavy rain, landslides in Kerala: Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the central government is continuously monitoring the situation in Kerala, and all possible help will be provided to people in the state that has been hit by heavy rainfall. He added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations.

At least 13 people were reported dead and several others were missing on Saturday, as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. Incidents of cloudbursts were also reported, though they were not officially confirmed by the meteorological department. State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam, Kottayam, in this morning.

In the light of heavy rainfall and red alert issued on several districts, a total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Apart from the NDRF, the Air Force, Navy and Army have also been pressed into service into assisting rescue and relief operations. The meteorological department has issued warning that there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours starting October 17.