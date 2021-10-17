‘All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla’: Akhtar, Gavaskar, Kapil Dev shares chilling pics ahead of T20 WC

A week before the highly-anticipated match of ICC T20 World Cup between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, former Pak player Shoaib Akhtar shared photos of him spending quality time with legendary Indian players Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, along with another Pak player Zaheer Abbas. India and Pakistan will next lock horns in their first match of T20 World Cup, on October 24.

In the pictures shared on the official twitter handle of Ex-Pakistan pacer, he can be seen giving shoulder massages to Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. ‘Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup,’ he captioned the tweet.

India and Pakistan have battled five times since the beginning of T20 World Cup in 2007. Team India has never lost a match to Pak yet, with 4 on the winning side and one match ending in a tie. While the fans and experts across the globe are all hyped about the clash between the arch-rivals, India skipper Virat Kohli said he treats the contest as just ‘another game of cricket’.