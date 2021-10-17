Daily cases in UAE slips below 100 for first time

Dubai: The daily Covid-19 cases slipped below 100 for the first time in the UAE in the last 19 months. UAE reported daily cases below 100 on March 31, 2020. On that day only 53 cases were reported. Daily cases went over 100 for the first time on March 29, 2020. UAE reported highest number of cases on January 28. A total of 3966 cases were reported on that day.

On Sunday, 99 cases along with 153 recoveries and 20 deaths were reported in the country. Thus, the overall infection tally reached at 738,586 and total recoveries touched 732,296. The death toll is at 2120. At present, there are 4170 people under medical treatment.

317,254 PCR tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is at 0.31%. At present, more than 85% residents are fully vaccinated and 95% people have received at least one dose of vaccine.