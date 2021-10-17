FB requests from fake women IDs, ‘sextortion’ gang busted from Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Cyber cell of Delhi police has busted a ‘sextortion’ module operating from Rajasthan, arresting one accused, and identifying three others. Police officials revealed that they have received nine complaints in the matter, and appealed to the people to not accept friend requests from unknown profiles and beware of such traps. People are also asked to inform the police at once, if they are getting targeted

K P S Malhotra, DCP of the cyber cell, said that one of the complainants had received a friend request on Facebook. The sender asked for his WhatsApp number, after which, the complainant received a vulgar video with his face morphed into it. The sender threatened to upload the video on the Internet unless he paid up. The scared complainant paid Rs 1,96,000 to the culprit.

Police said that the mobile phone numbers were issued from Assam, and were being used from Bharatpur. Further probe led the police to bust the extortion module, running from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The police chased the money trail through the bank accounts the complainant had deposited money in.

Also read: Found riding on scooter with a guy: Woman forced to remove Hijab on road in MP

Police officials, explaining how the Bharatpur-based module trapped people, said that they would send out friend requests from fake profiles on women’s identity. Once the requests were accepted, they would start chatting with the targets and tempt them into vulgar acts on video calls. They would record these video chats and threaten to make the video public, unless they paid the demanded amount. They have arrested 23-year-old Hakmuddin in connection with this case, and three of his associates allegedly involved in the crime are still absconding.