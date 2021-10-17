First Woman: NASA releases interactive graphic novel.

In honour of National Comic Book Day, NASA released its first digital, interactive graphic novel on Saturday. The journey of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to travel to the Moon, is told in the book ‘First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity.’

While Callie’s world is made up, NASA’s Artemis missions will have the first woman and the first person of colour land on the Moon, making history. NASA hopes that the Artemis Generation, the next generation of explorers, will be inspired by this graphic novel.

‘Callie’s tale exemplifies how passion, determination, and perseverance enable us to realise our aspirations,’ stated NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. ‘Callie, like me, honed her skills, took advantage of opportunities to learn, and conquered challenges on her way to becoming a NASA astronaut. Her variety is represented in our current astronaut corps — it’s critical that we consider ourselves as space explorers,’ Melroy stated.

The 40-page comic book covers NASA’s lunar transport, landing, and exploration capabilities. Readers can engage and interact with augmented reality components on the First Woman website or on their mobile devices, bringing the digital format to life.

The First Woman app for Android and iOS allows readers to explore life-sized landscapes and 3D objects such as NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the lunar surface. Additional features include videos, games, challenges for earning collector badges, and ways to virtually participate in NASA missions.

NASA plans to make a Spanish translation of the first issue of the comic book “From Dream to Reality” available on its website in the future.