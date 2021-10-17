Gateway to another world? Google Maps’ mystery island divides the Internet

This could make for a good episode of Lost, but that’s not what it is. Internet users have been highly distracted lately by an image of a mysterious, blacked-out ‘hollow’ island. Just like all other debates, this too is polarizing, and no one knows what it is supposed to be. Those who have spent enough time on Google Maps will notice some corners of the earth are blacked out. This may be one reason why people believe this island or atoll was censored.

Those who don’t understand the surrounding colors and gradients struggle to make sense of them. On Reddit, where the image was originally posted, one user wrote that God dropped his guitar pick. ‘Looks censored for some reason,’ wrote another. One person did come close to making some sense of the situation. Redditor goldenstar365 explained it as follows: ‘Ok so the blue color around the island is actually painted in so the oceans will appear uniform. Islands are added by erasing some of that blue to let the satellite image show through’.

‘Sometimes they make a poor job. Therefore what you see is: artificial ocean color, real ocean with waves, beach, island. As for the shape, I don’t care, islands come in all shapes and sizes,’ he said. One of the funniest responses was someone referring to it as the ‘entrance to Hollow Earth. Yeah, that was funny. It totally makes sense.