Great news! J&K’s First Tourist Village opens in Udhampur with homestays

Panchari, the first tourist village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, was launched on October 14 by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer at the Sankari Devta ground in Meer Panchari. According to Langer, the tourism initiative will strengthen the rural economy and encourage community entrepreneurship, as well as offer direct and indirect employment opportunities to youth and women. ‘Panchari has a natural beauty that I have enjoyed. It is my first time visiting here. I’ll definitely tell my friends and relatives to visit Panchari,’ said Shafali, a tourist from Delhi.

Homestays

In Panchari, homestay facilities are also available to encourage tourism and provide employment for local youth. A resident of the village said that tourists often look for a place located in natural surroundings but also gives them a sense of home away from home. The village’s homestay facilities will fulfill this requirement of visitors in addition to adding to the local income. Under Mission Youth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Village Network in September 2021.

Initiative’s Objective

75 villages in the Union Territory, including some of the most picturesque and culturally significant ones, are slated to be transformed through the initiative. Jammu and Kashmir receives the highest number of tourists in the whole of India. The number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir in July was around 10.5 lakh, and that number increased to 11.22 lakh in August.

Jammu & Kashmir is the best time to visit if you want to see the famous paradise on Earth. While Kashmir can easily be visited any time of the year, the best time to make the trip is from October to February.