Green tea consumption: How much should be consumed daily?

Green tea is well-known for its opulent and eloquent health properties. It contains a lot of antioxidants and has received a lot of positive feedback. Green tea is made from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant and has a long list of health advantages. However, the question of how much should be taken each day hasn’t changed.

What are the benefits of Green Tea?

Various research have revealed varying amounts of green tea that should be drunk on a daily basis. According to studies, those who drink one cup vs five cups have distinct health advantages. The following are some of the advantages of drinking green tea:

Metabolism Booster: Green tea aids in the acceleration of the metabolism. Catechins and caffeine work together to boost metabolism and fat oxidation.

Anti-inflammatory: Green tea has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties. Diabetes and hypertension are connected to anti-inflammatory medications.

Reduces Heart Disease, Strokes and Several Types of Cancer: Green tea has compounds that can help prevent heart attacks, strokes and some types of cancer. According to a major 11-year Japanese study, people who consume five or more cups of green tea per day had a 16 per cent reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality and a 26 per cent lower chance of dying from any cause, compared to people who do not drink green tea or drink less than one cup per day.

How Much Green Tea Should be Consumed Per Day?

The exact amount of green tea consumed each day varies according to studies. Drinking three to six cups each day is healthy and can help to decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes. Other studies back this up, demonstrating the health benefits of drinking three to four cups of green tea each day.

People nowadays suffer from cardiovascular disease on a regular basis. People who drank more than five cups per day had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease. Green tea also aids in the improvement of cognitive function in adults over the age of 65 who drink three to five cups of green tea each day.

On the other hand, Green tea contains caffeine. It should be avoided by people who have a sluggish metabolism or are hypersensitive to it. Not only that, but the caffeine in green tea has been linked to a decrease in iron absorption. Green tea should not be used in large quantities by anyone who suffers from anxiety or sleeplessness.

The trick is to be consistent. Drinking at least one cup of green tea each day can provide various health advantages. Do not feel obligated to consume five or six cups of green tea each day. A single cup provides a slew of health advantages.