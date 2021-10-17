In order to combat terrorism, NSG is a highly trained force: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, welcomed the elite National Security Guard (NSG) force on Saturday, saying it is a ‘world-class force capable of tackling terrorism in all its forms’ and the country is proud of its troops. After the Union Cabinet decided to create a ‘Federal Contingency Force’ which was ‘well trained to tackle various manifestations of terrorism,’ the NSG was established in 1984.

NSG Raising Day is celebrated on October 16 each year. The NSG, popularly known as the Black Cats, will celebrate its 37th anniversary this year. ‘Greetings to our brave NSG personnel on their 37th Raising Day. NSG is a world-class trained force to tackle all facets of terrorism. This formidable force has left no stone unturned to live up to its motto ‘Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha’. India is proud of NSG black cats,’ the Home Minister tweeted.

As a stand-alone force, the NSG is not meant to take over the functions of other paramilitary forces or state police forces. Task-oriented force consists of two complementary elements in the form of the Special Action Group (SAG). It consists of army personnel as well as Special Ranger Groups, which are comprised of personnel from State Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. In addition to six operational centers, it plans to open a seventh one in Pathankot.

The NSG is capable of handling a variety of high-pressure situations, includingterrorist attacks, hostage captivity and hijackings. In addition to providing VIP security, the force was also used to handle VIP security in the country, until it was withdrawn by the Central government in 2020. When NSG commandos stormed Nariman House, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Oberoi Trident hotel during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Black Cats played a key role during Operation Black Tornado of 2008.