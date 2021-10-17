India’s first liquor museum opens in Goa

Panaji: India’s first liquor museum opened in Candolim village, in Goa. The museum named ‘All About Alcohol’ is set up by Goan businessman Nandan Kudchadkar.

‘When I thought of creating a concept like this, the first thought that came to my mind was whether there is an alcohol museum in the world. There is absolutely no place where you can see the kind of stuff pertaining to alcohol anywhere in the world. One of our prominent drinks is Kaju Feni and it has been put on display here. This drink is fermented naturally. For Goans, the consumption of alcohol was a symbol of hospitality’, said Armando Duarte, CEO of the museum.

Hundreds of artefacts related to Goan Feni, the local cashew-based alcohol is stored in the museum. Nandan Kudchadkar said that he started this museum to make the world aware of Goan Feni.