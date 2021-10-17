Jacqueline shoots with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, video surfaces

A video of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Italian actor Michele Morrone has appeared online and it appears like the two are working on a new project together. The Bollywood actress and the 365 Days star appears to be posing for a photo session in the video, which is said to be shot in Dubai.

Michele has his arms wrapped around Jacqueline as they pose for the camera in an 8 second video-clip uploaded in a fan account on Instagram. Michele is dressed in a black suit, while Jacqueline is dressed in a golden gown with a high slit. In the comment section of the post, fans dropped comments like ‘They look so hot together’ and ‘Woah… Can’t wait for their project.’

See the post here: Video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone’s shoot in Dubai

Michele is an Italian actor, model, singer and fashion designer who has worked on films in both Italy and Poland. He garnered international acclaim for his portrayal of Massimo Torricelli in the Netflix film 365 Days, which was released in 2020. Following his meteoric rise to popularity, he began to get offers from Bollywood.

Jacqueline recently appeared in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. For the fourth time in the film Attack, Jacqueline will be seen alongside John Abraham. In the film Cirkus, she will play opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time. Jacqueline will also make her Kannada film debut in Vikrant Rona, which will feature Sudeep.