‘Jadoo in disguise taking sunlight for super power’: Adorable video of a kitten goes viral

Adorable cat videos have always hit the trending list on social media pages, not just on ‘pet pages’, but on ‘meme pages’ too. One such video of a kitten enjoying the sunlight in a room, reminds us highly of the sequences of ‘Jadoo’, the alien character taking energy from sunlight in the movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

This video shared by 9Gag on their social media handle including Instagram and Twitter had gone viral within hours of being posted. A kitten is seen sitting with its back towards the camera, and enjoying the sunlight. ‘Kitten uses photosynthesis, it’s supurr effective’, the caption read.

Netizens have also shared similar videos of their cats in the comments and re-tweets. They have also shared experiences of similar incidents along with their reaction to the video.

