Manipur CM Biren Singh expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to PM Modi for renaming Mt Harriet after freedom fighters

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday for renaming Mt Harriet in the Bay Islands Mt Manipur in honour of independence warriors from the state who were exiled there during the 1891 Anglo-Manipur conflict.

The CM said in his official Facebook page that Manipur is ‘indebted forever’ to Modi and Shah for recognising the state’s role in the country’s independence fight. Singh also added that the Centre has guaranteed the state to help in establishing a memorial site at Mt Harriet.

According to his social media post, the signature of the leasing agreement between the governments of Andaman & Nicobar and Manipur for the proposed memorial is in the works.

‘In a fitting tribute to Maharaja Kulachandra & other Manipuri freedom fighters who were imprisoned at Mt Harriet in Kalapani, Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh Amit Shah Ji has renamed Mt Harriet as Mt Manipur. I, on behalf of everyone in Manipur, expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Amit Shah Ji for such a great honour to our heroes,’ Biren Singh said.

Amit Shah on Saturday said in Port Blair that Mt Harriet, where former Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaj Singh and 22 other freedom warriors were imprisoned, will be renamed Mount Manipur in their honour.