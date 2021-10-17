Must take path shown by Lord Ram to alienate evil from society: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stated that everyone should follow Lord Ram’s example to drive out evil and restore harmony in society.

As per a statement released by the CM’s office, Kejriwal was attending the Sampurn Ramlila festivities organised by Delhi Legislative Speaker Ram Niwas Goel at the assembly grounds. The event was held in keeping with the Speaker’s new practice of celebrating all holidays and traditions on the assembly grounds.

‘The initiative to celebrate Ramlila and then Dussehra here is remarkable. This is the victory of good over evil, of justice and righteousness over injustice. Amongst all of us, there is a Raavan in the form of evil. We must all take the Lord’s path and bring out the Ram in us. Even in our society, we must alienate the evil and bring out harmony,’ Kejriwal said.

He also praised the effort for fostering a greater sense of love and peace among the assembly members.

Kejriwal on Friday, burned the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarna and his son Meghnad at the Red Fort as part of the Dussehra celebrations.