Prabhas shares new poster of ‘Radhe Shyam’

Chennai: A new poster of the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released by actor Prabhas. Prabhas shared the poster on his Instagram handle as a birthday wish to Pooja Hegde, the lead actress in the film. The film is Prabhas and Pooja’s first film together.

Also Read: It’s a soul touching film: Sara Ali Khan on Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in crucial roles. Radhe Shyam is slated to release on January 14, 2022.