School Principal arrested in Rajasthan for raping 11-year-old student

Jhunjhunu: A school Principal was arrested on Sunday by Rajasthan police, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old student. The accused headmaster Keshav Yadav was arrested after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

Jhunjhunu SP Manish Tripathi reported to ANI that the primary accused has been arrested, and the role of two other teachers has also emerged during the probe. He added that further investigation into the case is underway.

The crime was reported on October 5 after the victim contacted the Child Welfare Committee and narrated her ordeal. The girl accused that the headmaster had also threatened to kill her, if she tried to tell about the incident to anybody else. Police officials said that the girl, who was upset after the incident, saw the child helpline number and contacted on it. The committee quickly informed Archana Choudhary, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, who informed the Jhunjhunu SP to arrest the suspect.

