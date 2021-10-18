7 vehicles rammed into each other on Pune-Mumbai Expressway; 3 dead, 6 injured

Mumbai: At least three people were killed and six people were injured after seven vehicles rammed into each other near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, on Monday morning.

According to the highway police, the incident took place around 5:30 am on Monday morning. A truck carrying chicken dashed from behind and later other vehicles collided with each other. Three cars, a private bus, a tempo and a trailer were involved in accidents. All three deceased were the passengers in the car, which got sandwiched in between two vehicles.

Police officials said that rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operations, and the injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Condition of two patients are said to be critical. The road from Pune to Mumbai has been completely blocked after the accident which resulted in long queues of vehicles on the road.