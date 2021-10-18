Abusive tweets promoting communal hatred: TN BJP leader arrested

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP leader R Kalayanaraman (55) was arrested by the cybercrime cell of the central crime branch, for posting abusive tweets that promoted hatred and enmity, among different communities. The TN police took action, based on the complaint of Gopinath, an advocate from Tondiarpet, and launched a probe into the matter.

The cyber cell officials said that in the last two months, the accused had posted 18 tweets with an intention to induce violence between people on the grounds of their religion. The police officials said that he was booked under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, and was produced before a magistrate’s court on Sunday. The court ordered to send him to judicial custody, while further steps will be taken to disable his Twitter account.

Earlier, in February 2021, Kalayanaraman was arrested under the Goondas Act, for passing derogatory remarks against Muslims, following an order by Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani. The order issued by the collector also stated that the BJP leader had been found indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace. The Madras High Court had set aside the Act in June, and dismissed the case. He was also held in 2016, for making similar comments against a particular community through his social media pages.