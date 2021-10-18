All 6 policemen accused in death of businessman Manish Gupta arrested

Lucknow: The UP Police on Saturday informed that all six police officers implicated in the killing of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta have been apprehended. The 36-year-old was killed in a late-night raid, last month, at a Gorakhpur hotel where he was meeting his pals.

According to his relatives, six police officers, headed by a senior inspector, allegedly barged into his hotel room and attacked Gupta. The officers were also accused of delaying his transport to the hospital. As per the postmortem report, he had several injuries, including a swelling in the centre of his skull, a cut above the elbow joint and injuries on the upper lip.

The murder had sparked a political firestorm, with many blaming Yogi Adityanath’s government for inactivity. Six officers were promptly suspended as the UP administration came under fire from opposition leaders. The arrest of the six accused, which began on October 10, ended on Saturday.