Another state in Australia to allow vaccinated travellers

Canberra: Queensland state in Australia has decided to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter the state. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that all fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed into the state without quarantining.

The state government has said that borders will be opened by November 19 as 70% of the eligible population will be vaccinated by then. But all passengers must remain in quarantine for 14 days. The mandatory quarantine for passengers will be removed by December 17as by then 80% of the eligible population will be vaccinated. Passengers would also need to test negative to Covid-19 within three days before entering the state.

Earlier, New South Wales had announced that fully vaccinated foreigners coming to Sydney will be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine if they have a negative RT-PCR certificate. The new entry rule will come into effect from November 1.

At present, all visitors coming to Australia must undergo 14-day hotel quarantine. Australia’s borders have been closed for the last 19 months. Australian government has decided to reopen its borders from November for Australian citizens, residents and their immediate families.