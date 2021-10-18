Company allows 3-day paid leave for employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: Hotpack Global, a Dubai based company has announced 3-day paid leave for its employees to watch the Expo 2020 Dubai. The world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products is also planning at a special scheme for its employees in other GCC and European countries to facilitate the visit to Expo 2020.

‘About 2,000 employees of Hotpack Global in the UAE will be able to visit the Expo and explore immersive experiences of different global cultures at imbibe the essence of the theme of the event – Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. The visit will also improve work ethics of employees leading to positive impact on productivity, as well as understand market dynamics, competition, new products and services and target markets said the company in a statement.

Earlier several government offices had announced paid leave for employees for watching the mega event.