Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Taiwan

Taipei: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Hualien city in Taiwan on Monday. There are no immediate reports of damage to property or injuries. The earthquake had a depth of 30.2 km and was felt across the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes as it is situated near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea. More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.