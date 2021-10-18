Four foreign boats seized in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has seized four foreign boats from North Al Batinah. The police also arrested 29 expats for trying to enter Oman illegally.

On October 15, an inspection team from the Directorate General of Fisheries Agriculture and Water Resources has seized fishing boats for fishing beyond the legal limits for fishing in the country. The authority also arrested 4 expats.

Earlier in September, the Coast Guard had seized three boats and 7 illegal emigrants.