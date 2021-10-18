‘How’s this one?’ Kohli mimics Dhawan’s batting quirks; hilarious video goes viral

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, once again hit the trending list in social media, by posting a hilarious video of his fellow player, Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan, mimicking the left-hander’s batting quirks.

‘Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I’m going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end’, Kohli said before acting out his friend’s gestures. Kohli then rolls up his t-shirt sleeves, and copied Dhawan’s batting stance before acting out the left-handed batter’s mannerisms of leaving the ball.

Team India led by Kohli, will start their final tune-up of the ICC Men’s T20 World 2021 with a warm-up match against England in Dubai on Monday (October 18). The first official match of the team will be against arch-rivals Pakistan, on October 24. India have been placed in Group 2, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan and two qualifiers.

Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand, could not get into the Indian team, and was removed in the final cut. The Delhi Capitals batter, however emerged as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, playing a vital role in making the team enter play-offs.