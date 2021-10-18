Madhya Pradesh govt to hold quiz on Ramayana; This is what winners will receive

Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stated that the BJP administration in Madhya Pradesh will organise a general knowledge competition based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana,’ with victors receiving a chance to go to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where a magnificent Ram temple is being built.

‘The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to travel by air to Ayodhya,’ said Usha Thakur, while speaking at the Dr. B R Ambedkar University of Social Science on Sunday evening.

The date for the competition is yet to be determined. Eight persons, including four kids, will be chosen from each district of the state as part of the tournament. Usha Thakur also opened a picture exhibition on Shabri, a character from the Ramayana on Sunday.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the first-year students in graduate programmes will be taught ‘Ramcharitmanas’ as an optional topic in the art stream under the philosophy discipline.

Also Read: A reluctant Imran Khan to release official notification for Lt Gen Anjum as ISI Chief

In addition, in this year’s state budget, the state government has set up Rs 1 crore for the production of feasibility and comprehensive project studies for the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ project.

The Madhya Pradesh Spirituality Department and the MP Road Development Corporation will work together on the initiative, which intends to retrace Lord Ram’s journey on his way to exile. It will be built from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak, passing through the districts of Satna, Panna, Amanganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, and Shahdol.