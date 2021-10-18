Massive fire breaks out at major oil refinery

Kuwait City: A massive fire broke out at key Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait today. Several workers suffered minor injuries. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire that broke out at treatment unit, which removes Sulphur from the oil products.

The state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company said that the fire will not affect the electrical supply or oil exports. It also added that the refinery operations will not be affected so there will be no impact on domestic marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry. The refinery handles around 25,000 barrels of oil in a day and it is the major source of petrol and diesel in Kuwait’s market.

Also Read: Chinese employees launch ‘worker lives matter’ campaign over long hours of work

Kuwait with a population of 4.1 million has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.