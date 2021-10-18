No terrorists could enter Srinagar during my tenure; now they’re killing poor people: Former JK Governor

Srinagar: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed his concern over the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which created panic among people. He claimed that no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kilometres range of Srinagar during his tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir but now, they were killing poor people.

‘During my tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kms range of Srinagar. But now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening’, Malik said.

Also read: Union Minister calls for reconsidering India- Pak T20 match; accuses Congress of political double standards

Malik served as Jammu and Kashmir Governor, from August 2018 to October 2019. The decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the region into two Union Territories, was taken in August 2019, during his tenure. He has also served as Goa Governor from November 2019 to August 18, 2020, after which he took oath as the Governor of Meghalaya on August 20, 2020.

In the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden upsurge in militant attacks, targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. At least 11 civilians were killed in recent terrorist attacks that occurred in the Union Territory, out of which 5 people were migrants.