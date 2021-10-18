Olympian Bhavani Devi wins French fencing competition

New Delhi: Indian fencer Bhavani Devi won the Charlellville National Competition in France in the individual women’s sabre event. The 28-year-old fencer, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian Olympian in fencing, shared the happy news through Twitter.

‘Won the Charlellville National Competition, France, in the Women’s Sabre individual. Many thanks to Coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates. Congratulations to all for a great start of the season’, she penned on her Twitter handle, after winning the competition.

Bhavani Devi, the top-ranked fencer from India who is currently ranked 50th in the world, is preparing for a good show at the 2022 Asian Games, with preparations underway. At the Tokyo Olympics, she won her round of 64 matches for 15-3 against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi, before going down to eventual bronze-medallist, Manon Brunet of France in the 32nd round.