Pope condemns atrocities in Norway, Afghanistan and UK, following Amess murder.

In an apparent reference to the brutal murder of legislator David Amess, Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the recent atrocities that took place in Norway, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

Various attacks were carried out last week, in Norway, Afghanistan and England, resulting in many deaths and injuries, he stated at his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

He conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and implored everyone to kindly forsake the path of violence, which was always a loss and a defeat for all. He added that nobody should forget that violence breeds more violence.

A suicide attack in a mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, killed at least 41 people and injured 70 others on Friday. Islamic State, a extremist Sunni group, claimed responsibility.

During a half-hour rampage in Norway on Wednesday, a man killed five people with a bow and arrow and other weapons, beating his victims in the streets and forcing his way into houses and supermarkets.

David Amess, 69, a member of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, was repeatedly stabbed at a meeting with constituents in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. On suspicion of murder, a 25-year-old British man was arrested under terrorist laws.