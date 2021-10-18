‘Self-styled Godman’ Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 4 others get life imprisonment in Ranjit Singh murder case

Panchkula: The CBI special court in Panchkula, Haryana, awarded life imprisonment to all the accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case, including self-styled God-man -Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim, and four others. The Court also levied a fine of Rs 31 Lakhs on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.

Ranjit Singh, former manager of the Dera Chief, was shot dead in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda. As per the CBI charge sheet, the Dera chief believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him. The court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection with the murder case, earlier on October 8. The other accused in the case are Krishan Lal, Avtar Singh, Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh. One of the accused, Inder Sain, died during the trial in 2020.

Rahim Singh, who is already serving sentence for rape, was produced before a special CBI court in Panchkula on October 12, but the court reserved its order on quantum of sentence and decided the hear the case on Monday. The Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in August 2017, in connection with raping two of his women followers and the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati, for which he is currently imprisoned.