Two girls mowed down by cop’s car in Punjab, one dies, one critically injured

Chandigarh: A girl was killed and another was critically injured after a car driven by a police inspector, allegedly mowed over the girls in a village in Punjab on Monday. The incident took place in Dhanowali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, in Jalandhar district, and the accused has been arrested.

Police said that the girls were standing on the roadside on the highway when the car being driven by the accused inspector Amrit Pal Singh ran over them, killing one girl on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur, who used to work at a local car showroom. Singh, who was posted at Jalandhar Armed Police headquarters, has been arrested.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, which shows the two girls standing on the road. They can be seen taking steps backward after seeing the car approaching them. But within moments the car hit them. After the incident, locals started a dharna, blocking the highway, demanding that a murder case is registered against the accused police official.