‘Bangladesh has now become Jihadistan’: Taslima Nasreen

Kolkata: Renowned Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has said that Bangladesh has now become a ‘Jihadistan’. The writer also accused that the Islamic madrasas have now become the breeding ground of fundamentalism.

The writer also said that Sheikh Hasina’s government uses religion as a tool for making political gain. The minorities in the country including Hindus and Buddhists are now considered to be third class citizens.

‘This growing anti-Hindu mindset is very alarming. There were 30 percent Hindus living there during the time of partition but now it is reduced to nine percent. Hindus are tortured, persecuted and threatened by Muslims. It has been going on for years as Muslims want Hindus to leave the country so that they can grab their land’ said Taslima Nasreen.

Taslima Nasreen left the country in 1994 after Islamic fundamentalist issued death threats. She also alleged that madrasas and mosques are being used to brainwash the younger generation and the country is becoming another Afghanistan.

Several Hindu temples and Durga Puja Pandals were vandalized by fundametalists. Three people were killed and 60 were injured in the attacks. The attacks on pandals mainly took place in Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazaar, areas around Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Moulvibazara and Kurigram.