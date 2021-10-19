Britain announces 10 billion pounds for its green generation agenda at investment summit.

As the United Kingdom conducts an investment summit attracting 200 of the world’s top financiers and executives, Britain announced that it had received roughly 10 billion pounds ($13.72 billion) from worldwide investors for funding its green regeneration plan, on Monday.

Gerry Grimstone, the minister of the trade department said that they were rolling out the green carpet for the investors.

The government announced 9.7 billion pounds in private investment deals, including 6 billion pounds in offshore wind from Iberdrola as well as net zero carbon warehouses and waste decarbonization technology.

In recent years, France has hosted a similar investment summit, but Britain believes it has a dominant role and an ace card over France, as all the delegates would proceed to attend a reception in the Windsor castle with the Queen and other senior royals, after the meeting concludes.

The ceremony takes place just two weeks before Britain hosts the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit, when Johnson will try to broker a complex international pact to keep global temperatures from rising above 2 degree Celsius from the pre-industrial average temperature levels.