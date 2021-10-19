Death toll rises to 34 in Uttarakhand rains, 5 missing; CM announces compensation

Dehradun: At least 34 people were dead, and 5 people went missing due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Disaster Management Control room, and conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

‘Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000, Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock’, CM said. He further assured that the possible help will be extended to those who lost their livestock due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Earlier today, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked his party workers in the state, to help people in every possible way.