Gangster Suresh Pujari reportedly arrested in Philippines

Mumbai: Gangster Suresh Pujari alias `Satish Shekhar Pai’, who is wanted in several extortion cases in Mumbai and surrounding areas, has been reportedly arrested in Philippines. Police sources informed that he was arrested last Thursday. Thane Police had issued a look-out notice against Pujari and an Interpol red corner notice was also issued against the wanted criminal.

Thane Police, who have the most number of extortion cases registered against him, have started the process to seek his custody, whereas Mumbai Police did not comment on any developments. At least 23 cases of extortion are registered against him in Thane station itself, a police officer said.

The news was found on a report on the website of the Manila Bulletin, a newspaper in the Philippines, which said that the ‘Bureau of Immigration’ had arrested Suresh Basappa Pujari (48) from Paranaque city, and he would be ‘expelled’, adding that he was staying in the country illegally.

Suresh Pujari, a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in Senegal two years ago and deported to India parted ways with the latter in 2007. After the incident, Suresh fled abroad.