Gold coin worth 7.5 Lakh thrown in garbage, TN sanitation worker returns the fortune

Chennai: A sanitation worker in Tamil Nadu, who works in the garbage disposal department, found a 100-gram gold coin worth ?7.5 lakh, and deposited it with the authorities, who later returned it to its owner.

Ganesh Raman, who works at a courier company, bought the coin and placed it under the bed, in pink wrapping paper. His wife later said that she threw the package away, along with other household waste. Raman filed a complaint with Sathankulam police, in Thoothukudi district, who immediately searched for CCTVs to find who was clearing garbage in the area that day.

The police told him someone had already found the coin and given it to the authorities. Mary had heard a cling noise while segregating the waste, and assumed it to be a cheap metal. But she opened the wrapper and found the gold coin. Without any second thoughts, Mary immediately informed her supervisor, who then handed over the gold coin to the authorities.

