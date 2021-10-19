IMD predicts rainfall, snow in these states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on October 23. ‘A great western disturbance is coming which will specifically affect the western Himalayan region. So, we are expecting snowfall activity will be increased in the western Himalayan region. We are expecting heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on October 23’, said Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD.

The weather agency also predicted light rainfall in Punjab and Haryana on October 23. Dry weather is likely to for the next three days. West Bengal will continue to receive heavy rainfall till October 21. The agency warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning.