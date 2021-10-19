Indian rupee settles lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened firm and during trading it then slipped to 75.35 against the US dollar, lower by 9 paise. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 75.26 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six global currencies , weakened 0.05% to 93.894.Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore.