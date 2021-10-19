Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ to release on April 2022

Kangana Ranaut who recently appeared in ‘Thalaivii’ as J Jayalalithaa, revealed the release date of ‘Dhaakad’. The actress took to Instagram late Monday to reveal April 8, 2022, as the release date of her film.

‘Dhaakad’ is billed as an espionage thriller in which Kangana plays Agent Agni, a police officer. Sharing her various looks from the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram, ‘She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu, replied to Kangana’s post by calling it ‘lit.’

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play major parts in the Razneesh Razy Ghai directed film. The film was made in Madhya Pradesh and Budapest. ‘Dhaakad’ was supposed to come out in October, however it was pushed back due to the epidemic and manufacturing problems. Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, ‘Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.’

‘Tejas’, ‘Sita’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ are among Kangana’s other projects. She’ll also appear in the upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’ as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.