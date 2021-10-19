Ranbir Kapoor shoots party song with 500 background dancers: Report

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen for a very long time. During the COVID 19 pandemic, even though shoots came to a halt after vaccinations began, it resumed soon after. Besides filming for Luv Ranjan’s film until 2021, Ranbir has also shot in the city for a house party song for Shraddha Kapoor’s forthcoming film. Ranbir reportedly used 500 dancers for the first time since COVID 19 restrictions were eased off for the shoot.

As reported by Etimes, Ranbir and Luv Ranjan shot a house party song on Madh Island for an untitled project. The report claimed that it was the first time since the COVID 19 curbs were eased out on film shoots that a crew used a large number of background dancers. Apparently, 500 background dancers were used in Ranbir’s big-budget house party song. Bosco Martis choreographed the dance. The report says Ranbir has wrapped up the filming for the house party song.

Since Ranbir was spotted in the city last week after his dance rehearsals, fans have been curious to know what the actor is working on. Now, amid these reports that he is shooting a song for Luv Ranjan’s film, fans are sure to be ecstatic. As for Luv, it is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen together. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia are also in the project. Filming has taken place twice this year in New Delhi.

Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of ‘Shamshera’, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film will hit theaters on March 18, 2022. He also stars in ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt. Ayan Mukerji directs the film. Ranbir will also be seen in ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.