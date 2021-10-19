Wife thrashes husband, his alleged girlfriend with slipper in a gym

In Bhopal’s Koh-e-Fiza area, a woman accused her husband of having an affair and physically assaulted his alleged lover in a gym on October 15. Social media went viral with videos of the incident.

As shown in the video, the woman grapples with her husband before attacking another woman standing nearby.

https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/bhopal/story/woman-thrashes-husband-girlfriend-gym-case-filed-video-1866188-2021-10-18?jwsource=cl

Following the viral video, the Bhopal police received cross-complaints on Sunday from both sides.

As reported by Anil Bajpai, the in-charge at the Koh-e-Fiza police station, on Monday a 30-year-old woman and her sister were at the gym when her husband, as well as his alleged girlfriend, were exercising. ‘The woman suspected that her husband was having a relationship with this woman in the gym. She started hitting the latter with shoes while others, including the man, tried to stop her. The entire ruckus went on for ten minutes. On Sunday, the woman and her husband lodged complaints against each other,’ Anil Bajpai said.

Read also: Didn’t have the mental space to deal with it: Vicky on engagement rumours with Katrina

Police say the man has denied his wife’s allegations, know the woman she claims to be his girlfriend. Accordingly, charges have been filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Police officer Anil Bajpai says the couple is being served notices for interrogation.

This woman had taken action against her husband for dowry and harassment at the Shahjahanabad police station earlier. Since then, she has been living with her parents.