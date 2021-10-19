Little boy getting emotional as he gets a new ‘puppy gift’; watch viral video

Cute puppies are always a happy sight, online and offline. A recently shared video on Twitter, shows a boy’s heart-warming reaction on receiving a puppy, making the viewers re-watch the video on loop.

The 42 second video opens to show a little boy walking with a blindfold on, and after he removes the fold, the first thing he sees is the puppy, wrapped in a towel. He then gently holds the pooch. The boy’s happiness knows no bounds, as he starts weeping lightly and hugs the person next to him, holding the puppy close. The highlight of the video is the the overwhelming expression of the boy, which shows how happy he is after getting a new pet.

Little boy's reaction at being surprised with puppy is the most beautiful thing you'll see all week.???????

(?:Parreiras10) pic.twitter.com/Z6HTFMzxvo — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 18, 2021

‘Little boy’s reaction at being surprised with puppy is the most beautiful thing you’ll see all week’, the caption read. The video has gone viral within hours of being posted with nearly 5 lakh views and 15k likes apart from being shared on other social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

