Man rapes a woman as other passengers held up their phones to record.

Authorities said that a man was accused of raping a woman passenger on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia. He assaulted her for more than 40 minutes while several people held up their phones to record the violence without intervening.

At a news conference on Monday, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s police chief said that the man harassed, touched, and eventually raped the woman over the course of more than two dozen train stops.

Police suspect that there was no one on the train who dialled 911. The police started investigation to find if any bystanders recorded the attack.

Both the man and the woman boarded the train at the same time in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night. At the last stop, officers separated the man from the woman. Authorities said they arrived within three minutes of receiving a 911 call from a transportation authority employee.

According to arrest records, Fiston Ngoy, who is 35 years old, was arrested and charged with rape and other crimes.

The affidavit of arrest for Ngoy described the timings of the assault, including how the woman appeared to continuously push Ngoy away over those 40 minutes.