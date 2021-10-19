Mexico promises to aid United States to push for climate actions.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, pledged on Monday to assist the United States in pushing for tougher climate action.

López Obrador was speaking at an event with the United States climate envoy, John Kerry. The Mexican President stated that they were going to support the plan that President Biden was promoting. The program took place weeks ahead of COP26, the Climate Change Conference of United Nations, scheduled at the end of the month, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kerry attended a ceremony for Mexico’s tree-planting programme, which López Obrador has promoted as a solution to both climate change and migration. Farmers are paid a monthly payment to plant and care for trees under the programme.

López Obrador has long sought the United States to sponsor the program’s extension into Central America, but the US administration has been hesitant because there was evidence that some farmers chopped down the existing forest to earn money for re-planting.