North Korea launches ballistic missile hours after the United States pledge.

According to several reports, North Korea’s military launched at least one ballistic missile off its east coast into the sea, on Tuesday.

Pyongyang’s latest missile launch came only hours after United States officials reaffirmed their resolve to restart talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, which have been deadlocked since talks kept breaking down during the Trump administration.

South Korean and Japanese officials reported detecting the missile launch at about 10:17 a.m. local time from the neighbourhood of Sinpo, a North Korean submarine base and test site for submarine-launched missiles, according to Reuters.

Sung Kim, President Biden’s special envoy for North Korea, told reporters on Monday that the United States’ intention to reopen conversations without malice toward Pyongyang remains the same.

The envoy stressed that while the United States was ready for talks, they also had a responsibility to implement the resolutions of United Nations Security Council on North Korea.