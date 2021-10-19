Prophet Muhammad birthday: Sharjah announces free public parking

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced free public parking on Thursday, October 21, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Earlier, the UAE authorities declared a public holiday on October 21 in honour of the Prophet’s birthday.

Parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays are exempted from this decision. These parking zones are identified by blue parking information signs.

Also Read: New rules for parties, gatherings announced in UAE

Residents can avail of the free parking facilities in every area, except Al Hisn Street (Bank complex), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyoukh Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street, Al Jubail, Central Souq, Al Majaz 1, Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon area), Majaz 1, Majaz 2, University City Road, and Muwaileh Commercial Area.